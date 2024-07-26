Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding Azerbaijan's relations with African countries is priority [PHOTOS]

26 July 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held an extensive meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, Azernews reports.

The parties discussed the prospects for strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They exchanged views on mechanisms for utilizing the potential in various fields of cooperation, including economy, trade, energy security, etc., and discussed cooperation within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and OIC.

It was noted that chairing COP29 is one of Azerbaijan's important activity platforms. During the meeting, Azerbaijan's post-conflict regional reconstruction and peace efforts were also discussed.

Then, the sides held a joint press conference.

"Expanding relations with African countries has always been a priority for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has represented these countries' interests to the world during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)," Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Minister Bayramov, stated.

He noted that special attention is given to close relations between Azerbaijan and the African Union.

"The visit of the Somali Foreign Minister is a clear example of friendship and cooperation, as well as the growing political dialogue between our countries. In 2024, we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. In several instances, we note the cooperation within international organisations. Our most recent contact was during the conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in the capital of Gambia.

In addition to bilateral relations, we particularly value cooperation with Somalia on international platforms. The cooperation within the UN, OIC, and NAM is an example of this. I congratulate Somalia on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term. This is an indication of the appreciation by world states of Somalia's contribution to peace and cooperation on an international scale."

The minister also added that Azerbaijan is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Somalia.

He also emphasised cooperation in the economic sector.

"Agriculture and fisheries hold an important place as areas of cooperation between the two countries. In April of this year, a technical expert group from Somalia visited Azerbaijan. It is planned to send a similar group from Azerbaijan to Somalia in the near future."

"Azerbaijan is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Somalia. Azerbaijan has an education program for OIC countries, and several young people from Somalia have already benefited from it, which will continue in the future. Several events are planned in Azerbaijan this year, the largest of which is COP29. We will be pleased to see a high-level delegation from Somalia at this conference,” the minister noted.

The sides also talked about peace processes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process are ongoing," Jeyhun Bayramov, stated.

He stressed that Somalia has always supported Azerbaijan's just position. This was observed both during the 44-day war and afterward.

The minister thanked his counterpart for this support.

“I provided my colleague with information about the post-conflict situation. I informed him about the liberated areas, the reconstruction efforts there, as well as the threat of mines. The negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process are ongoing, and I also updated my colleague about this.”

