"Azeri Light" oil price falls

26 July 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani oil has fallen in the world market, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" oil decreased by $0.41 or 0.48 percent to $85.34.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was in July 2008 (US$149.66).

However, oil has become more expensive in the world markets.

The price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange increased by $0.12 to $82.49. On the NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") exchange of New York, the price of one barrel of "Light" oil increased by 0.11 dollars and amounted to 78.39 dollars.

