Azerbaijan's SME houses recognized as leading innovation by OECD

26 July 2024 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Information about Azerbaijan's SME houses, recognised as a leading model for entrepreneurial support, has been featured on the institution's website, Azernews reports.

The SME house model from Azerbaijan has garnered international acclaim. In a recent competition organised by the OECD’s Research Centre for Innovations in the Public Sector, SME houses were highlighted as one of the most innovative practices. This recognition is detailed on the OECD website as a prime example of Azerbaijan's approach (https://oecd-opsi.org/innovations/single-support-service-model-for-smes-sme-house/).

Since 2003, the OECD Research Centre for Innovations in the Public Sector has been showcasing a wide array of innovations from approximately 90 countries. Among these, Azerbaijan's SME houses—operated by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency—are prominently featured.

The website describes SME houses as comprehensive service centres that assist SMEs with business planning, startup, management, and growth. This initiative is noted for its unique approach to integrating and coordinating resources from both the public and private sectors to foster SME development.

The OECD Research Centre for Innovations in the Public Sector, established in 2011, serves as a global hub for advancing and promoting cutting-edge innovations in public administration. It provides a platform for exchanging best practices, new ideas, and tools to support governmental efforts worldwide.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz