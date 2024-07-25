Azerbaijan's Supreme Court hosts meeting with Chairman of Turkiye's Constitutional Court

25 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The President of the Constitutional Court of Turkiye, Kadir Özkaya, visited the Supreme Court, Azernews reports.

The President of the Supreme Court, Inam Karimov, stated that today the unbreakable brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are developing in all directions.

It was noted that recently the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the judicial and legal fields has entered a qualitatively new stage. It was also emphasized that one of the main priorities for Azerbaijan is to further strengthen the mutual exchange of experience with Turkic-speaking states, and that close cooperation contributes to increasing the efficiency of justice.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, the head of the delegation, Kadir Özkaya, highly appreciated the bilateral relations and noted that special attention is being paid to the development of these relations. The importance of strengthening cooperation in the judicial and legal fields for the entire Turkic world was discussed.

Afterwards, the guests were acquainted with the administrative building of the Supreme Court.

