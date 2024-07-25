Japan create training ground for long-range missile exercises

25 July 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to create a new training ground on the remote Ogasawara Islands to conduct long-range missile exercises there, Azernews reports.

Sources in the defense ministry noted that it is planned to conduct exercises at this test site, including using the latest long-range missiles, which are currently being developed and with which it is planned to arm the country's self-defense forces to exercise the right to strike back at the bases of a potential enemy in the event of an attack on Japan. It is also assumed that exercises will be conducted at this training ground using Type-12 missiles already in service.

This will be the first training ground in the country where it will be possible to practice the use of missiles with a range of over 100 km - before that, the Japanese armed forces were forced to use ranges in the United States and Australia to conduct such firing. It is expected that the landfill on the Ogasawara Islands, located more than 700 km from the coast of the main island of Honshu, will be ready for use by 2026.

---

