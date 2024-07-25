Turkiye's new floating gas platform set to boost energy independence

25 July 2024 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The floating gas operating platform, which will join Turkiye's "energy fleet" as the 7th ship, will set sail from Singapore. The platform, whose final touches are being completed at a shipyard in Singapore, is expected to head towards Turkiye within a few days. This platform, projected to produce enough natural gas for 5 million households once operational, is planned to serve in the Black Sea for 15-20 years.

The platform, 300 metres long and 58 metres wide, will process raw gas extracted from the Black Sea on-site, which will then be transported to shore via pipelines. Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to expedite production by delivering Black Sea natural gas swiftly to the network using its new floating gas operating platform. Originally purchased from Brazil, the platform is currently undergoing revisions in Singapore to suit Turkiye's natural gas production needs. With this floating platform, raw gas extracted from the depths of the Black Sea will be processed at sea and transported ashore through new pipelines.

As the platform begins operations, it will also provide living quarters for technical personnel working aboard. Expert teams from abroad will join the platform's operational phase and will provide training to Turkish teams. The platform is slated to commence active service starting in 2025.

Turkiye, steadily advancing towards energy independence, currently operates 4 drilling ships and 2 seismic research ships in its territorial waters. Its energy fleet, established for seismic and drilling activities in natural gas and oil exploration at sea, includes a total of 6 ships: Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdülhamid Han drilling ships, as well as Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa and MTA Oruç Reis seismic exploration ships. With the addition of the new platform to its fleet, Turkiye will occupy a significant position in global natural gas extraction, processing, and commercialization. It will be the sixth country globally to possess such a platform, following the USA, Russia, Brazil, Norway, and Malaysia.

