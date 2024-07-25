National basketball team starts European Championship with victory

25 July 2024 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani basketball team played in the first group match of Division C of the European Under-18 Championship in Elbasan, Albania, Azernews reports.

The team's first opponent in Group B was the Moldavian national team. Anar Sariyev's team, which started the game actively, defeated their opponent with a score of 87-76.

National team member Rafael Aghayev (24 points, 12 rebounds) was recognised as the most productive basketball player of the match. Thanks to this victory, the national team reached the semi-finals.

The last game of the Azerbaijani national team in the group will take place on July 25 at 18:00 (Baku time) against the Armenian national team.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz 2010 International Basketball Tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.

