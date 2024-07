25 July 2024 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

On July 25, at around 10:55, a quadcopter of the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Aghdam settlement of Tovuz region, Azernews reports.

Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the activity of the UAV was interfered with special technical means and it had to leave the area.

