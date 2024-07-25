National Security Council to convene under President Erdogan's leadership

25 July 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

After a two-month hiatus, the National Security Council will convene today at Beshtepe, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The primary focus of the meeting will be Turkey's cross-border counter-terrorism operations. Discussions will also encompass the normalisation process with Syria and Israel's attacks in Palestine.

The National Security Council (MGK) will convene for the fourth time this year under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a packed agenda.

The first item on the agenda at Beştepe will be the fight against terrorism. The meeting will delve into ongoing ground and air operations aimed at dismantling PKK targets in northern Iraq.

Military and intelligence updates from the field will inform discussions on operational strategies. Additionally, council members will brief on the latest developments in combating other terrorist organisations such as FETO and DAESH.

Planned measures concerning the normalisation process with Syria will also be deliberated. Discussions will centre on Ankara's aspirations to foster enduring peace and stability in Syria, alongside efforts to restore diplomatic ties with the Damascus administration.

In alignment with President Erdoğan's directives, the MGK will assess ongoing initiatives for Syria's normalisation and outline the roadmap ahead.

The council will also address Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories. Discussions will focus on diplomatic efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire, ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery, and thwart Israel's endeavours to escalate regional tensions. Views will be exchanged on the ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Furthermore, the agenda will encompass regional and international security concerns. Topics will include the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, developments in Cyprus, and relations with Greece.

