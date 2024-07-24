Gas production in Uzbekistan continues to decline

24 July 2024 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the first half of 2024, Uzbekistan reduced natural gas production by 1.2 billion cubic meters, Azernews reports.

22.3 billion cubic meters of natural fuel were produced in January-June, while in the first half of 2023, the volume of gas production in the country amounted to 23.5 billion cubic meters.

According to the information service of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, 43 wells were drilled in the first six months of this year. In order to study the gas prospects of deep Jurassic deposits in the territory of Ustyurt, for the first time in the history of the Uzbek gas industry, the final stage of drilling is underway at a depth of 5500-6500 meters at the Nizhny Surgil, Sarizhol and Western Nizhny Surgil fields.

Four gas pretreatment units have been built and put into operation. To ensure the stability of natural gas transportation, 56.4 km of gas pipeline has been built.

In January-June, 846.7 thousand tons of hydrocarbon raw materials were processed in the country, about 526 thousand tons of gasoline and 307.6 thousand tons of diesel fuel were produced. Over 333 thousand tons of liquefied natural gas were produced during this period, which is 9.7 percent higher than the projected volume, the report says.

