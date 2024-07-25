WHO representative commends Azerbaijan's efforts in ensuring health and food safety

25 July 2024 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Hande Harmanci, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office, informed reporters that Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency and other relevant institutions are proactive in addressing food safety concerns and consistently enact measures to safeguard the population, Azernews reports.

Harmanci highlighted recent outbreaks of diseases among children in some U.S. states linked to meat products, resulting in fatalities:

"These illnesses can be caused by various bacterial or viral infections typically associated with foodborne diseases from improperly cooked or stored meat. Azerbaijan is taking specific measures in response to protect public health. The efforts undertaken to ensure food safety and safeguard the health of Azerbaijan's population are commendable."

