Turkiye notes decrease in export of automobile industry products to Azerbaijan

25 July 2024 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

In January-June 2024, Turkiye's exports of automobile industry products to Azerbaijan decreased by 19 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling $42.3 million.

This information was reported to TurkicWorld by the Ministry of Trade of Turkiye.

"In June of this year, Turkiye exported automobile industry products to Azerbaijan amounting to $5.9 million, which is 37.8 percent less than in June last year," the ministry stated.

It should be noted that in January-June 2024, Turkiye's exports of automobile industry products increased by 2.3 percent to $17 billion compared to the same period last year.

"In June of this year, Turkiye exported $2.6 billion worth of automobile industry products, which is 12.4 percent less than in June last year," the ministry added.

During the last 12 months (June 2023-June 2024), Turkiye exported automobile industry products totaling $35.4 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz