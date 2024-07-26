Commission on renewable energy projects holds key meeting at Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry

26 July 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The latest meeting of the Commission, established by the President’s Decree on "Additional Measures for Renewable Energy Projects," took place at the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Chairman of the Commission, highlighted key agenda items and outlined the Commission's objectives for the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World."

The meeting featured a review of the Secretariat's report on progress since the last session. Updates were provided on auctions for renewable energy sources, the integration of green energy projects into the grid, and key elements of the National Action Plan for Electromobility. Discussions also covered the "Shafaq" Hydropower Plant (HPP) project by bp and other relevant issues.

Attendees included representatives from the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, the Ministries of Economy, Finance, Justice, Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Demining Agency, "Azerenergy," and "Azerishiq" OJSC.

