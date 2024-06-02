Tesla recalls thousands of cars

2 June 2024 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Tesla" recalls 125,227 cars in the US due to a malfunction in the seat belt warning system, Azernews reports.

This information was reported by Reuters, citing a press release from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to the report, the malfunction can increase the risk of injury in the event of an accident.

The agency's statement indicates that the recall applies to Model S (produced from 2012 to 2024), Model X (2015-2024), Model 3 (2017-2023), and Model Y (2020-2023) electric vehicles.

It is noted that 125,227 cars do not meet safety requirements due to the malfunction of warning lights and sound signals.

