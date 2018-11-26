By Trend

According to the latest statistics of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, production of some mining materials declined on August 23 - September 22 compared to the previous month, ISNA reported.

During the first six months of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018), production of the main mining materials has increased. However, production of eight mining materials declined compared to last month.

The statistics of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade regarding the production of mining materials is as follows:

Materials Tons August 23- September 22 July 23 – August 22 Margin (percent) First six months Six months of last Iranian year Margin (percent) Crude steel 1,000 tons 1,873.9 1,874.9 -0.1 11,205.5 10,157.5 10.3 Steel products 1,000 tons 1,694.6 1,578.1 7.4 9,503.2 9,444.3 0.6 Copper cathode 1,000 tons 20.9 19.9 5.2 115.2 67.9 69.7 Aluminum ingots 1,000 tons 29.6 31 -4.3 184 175 5.1 Aluminum oxide 1,000 tons 19.6 20.3 -3.6 122 121.9 0.1 Iron ore 1,000 tons 2,859.5 2,809.9 1.8 18,256.9 16,537.1 10.4 Coal concentrate 1,000 tons 131 135.6 -3.5 758.4 709.1 6.9 Cement 1,000 tons 4,470.9 5,166 -13.5 27,836.2 28,701.7 -3 Tile 1,000 square meters 31,290.7 31,622.3 -1 178,607.6 175,746.5 1.6 Plate-glass 1,000 tons 78.7 74 7.7 462.3 478 -5.1 Glassware 1,000 tons 36.1 36.9 -2.3 225 197.6 13.9 Tin trays 1,000 tons 4.1 4.3 -6.1 23.9 21.9 9.4 Chinaware 1,000 tons 7.1 7.4 3.1 37.7 52.5 -28.2

