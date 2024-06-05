Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts NexGen: Social Innovation Forum

5 June 2024 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

NexGen: Social Innovations Forum was organized in Shusha city, Azernews reports.

The forum was held within the framework of "Shusha– OIC Youth Capital 2024" International Program.

Note that state officials, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum, delegations of OIC countries, leading representatives of various institutions and organizations, and more than 150 young people from 36 countries attended NexGen: Social Innovations Forum.

It is worth noting that Shusha is not only one of the most ancient cities of Azerbaijan, but also officially the cultural capital of the country. The government shows special care for youth in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani youth successfully represents the country in various world organizations, as well as in a number of events held within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The OIC Youth Capital International Program was adopted at the OIC Foreign Ministers' Conference in Kuwait in May 2015. Foreign Ministers of 56 OIC member states voted in favor of it, and the first OIC “Youth Capital” was the city of Istanbul in Türkiye. Shusha is the 10th city in the Islamic world to fulfill this mission. In October 2023, at the 11th meeting of the Executive Council of the OIC Youth Forum, the city of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, was declared the “Youth Capital” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for the year 2024.

