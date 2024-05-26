Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss prospects of cooperation

26 May 2024 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev has met with Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat in Cairo, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed the ties between the two countries in the fields of digital development, transport, investment promotion, renewable energy, oil, healthcare, industry and construction.

Egyptian Minister Rania Al-Mashat stressed that the meeting of Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku in January last year, as well as the signed documents opened up new opportunities for further development of cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides explored the preparation for the next meeting of the Joint Commission on Intergovernmental economic, technical and scientific cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt. They also exchanged views on setting up of the Egyptian-Azerbaijani Business Council, cooperation in the realms of trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, aviation and maritime transport.

The meeting also focused on an active participation of Egypt, who has successfully hosted the COP27, in the COP29 climate conference to be held in Azerbaijan this November. The Egyptian side underlined that discussions on climate finance, which took centre stage at climate talks in Cairo and then in Dubai, will be continued in Baku, adding that Egypt will share its experience in this field with Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov was also participated in the meeting.

