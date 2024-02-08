President of Croatian Republic congratulates president of Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Croatia has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his recent victory in the snap presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf, I am pleased to extend warm congratulations on your re-election to the office of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you much success in discharging this responsible duty and trust that you will continue to work dedicatedly for the overall progress of your state and the well-being of all its citizens.

The friendly relations between Croatia and Azerbaijan have been successfully developing over the past thirty years. I am confident that in your new term we will continue to work on strengthening and deepening our overall relations. Our economic cooperation holds particular significance, with substantial potential enhancement. I believe that it is especially important to encourage closer collaboration between Croatian and Azerbaijani companies, as well as to bolster interest in mutual investments.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Zoran Milanović

President of the Republic of Croatia"

---

