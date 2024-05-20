KOBIA offers support to Tajik businesses seeking partners in Azerbaijan

20 May 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, expressed readiness to assist Tajik business circles in forging partnerships with their Azerbaijani counterparts, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum in Baku, Mammadov highlighted KOBIA's commitment to aiding Tajik entrepreneurs in navigating the Azerbaijani market and identifying potential business allies through the "SME friendly" network.

Moreover, Mammadov extended an offer to share KOBIA's successful experiences in providing streamlined government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) services with Tajik colleagues. This collaborative approach underscores KOBIA's dedication to fostering mutually beneficial economic ties between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

He also emphasised that at least 503 foreign companies wishing to establish a business in the Karabakh region applied to KOBIA.

"The total number of applications is more than 1,900," he said.

According to him, construction, tourism, mining industry, transport, and agriculture are the priority areas in the liberated territories.

