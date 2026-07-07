Azerbaijan joins Metre Convention

7 July 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on the accession of Azerbaijan to the Metre Convention signed in Paris on May 20, 1875.

The information was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

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