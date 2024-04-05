First Uzbek trading house registered in South Korea

5 April 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first trading house of Uzbekistan was registered in South Korea, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

As part of its activities, it is planned to open a showroom, where a diverse range of products from Uzbek manufacturers will be presented, including food, fruits and vegetables, textiles, silk products, chemical products, ceramics and jewelry.

It is reported that the main tasks of the trading house will include supporting the development and strengthening of trade and economic relations between the two countries, maximizing the export potential and capabilities of Uzbekistan, promoting domestic products, including high-value-added products, in the South Korean market, as well as organizing advertising campaigns, expanding the volume and range of exports by analysis of market opportunities and strengthening the position of Uzbek products in the market.

In addition, the trading house will provide support to entrepreneurs wishing to participate in various exhibitions held in South Korea.

