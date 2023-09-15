Russia developing new nuclear submarines, underwater drones — Shoigu

15 September 2023 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Novel concepts for submarines and unmanned underwater vehicles as well as robotic systems are being developed for the Russian Navy, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting at the Russian Pacific Fleet Headquarters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Today, we are actively working on designing multipurpose nuclear submarines, robotic systems and unmanned underwater vehicles," he said at the meeting.

On Friday, Shoigu is on a working visit in the Primorye Region in Russia’s Far East. He checked the fulfillment of state procurement contracts at the Zvezda submarine shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen and the Progress helicopter plant in Arsenyev. Later, the top Russian military official went to the Russian Pacific Fleet Headquarters to hold a meeting summing up the production results of military-industrial enterprises in the Far East.

