Azerbaijan, Russia mark 33rd anniversary of diplomatic ties with renewed commitment to alliance

4 April 2025 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and Russia are celebrating 33 years of diplomatic relations, reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas. On the occasion, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged congratulatory letters, Azernews reports, citing a statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his letter, Minister Bayramov highlighted that over the past decades, bilateral ties—rooted in shared historical values, mutual respect, and trust—have progressed from a strategic partnership into a comprehensive alliance. He emphasized that “regular political dialogue at the highest level has always been an important factor in the progressive development of cooperation and has always promoted Azerbaijan-Russia interaction.”

Bayramov pointed to the February 22, 2022 signing of the Declaration on Alliance Interaction as a turning point that elevated interstate relations to a qualitatively new level, laying a solid foundation for long-term collaboration.

He underlined that the current phase of bilateral relations is marked by dynamic engagement, citing the increase in trade turnover, the expansion of the legal framework, and the successful implementation of joint initiatives. He also stressed the significance of cultural-humanitarian ties and interregional cooperation, which have gained prominence on the bilateral agenda.

“Undoubtedly, close cooperation between foreign policy agencies contributes to the strengthening of the alliance's mutual activity on a wide range of issues of mutual interest,” Bayramov noted.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister concluded by expressing confidence that Azerbaijani-Russian relations will continue to develop in a comprehensive manner, evolving with new content in line with the interests of both nations and their peoples.