Azerbaijani representatives participate at 33rd session of International Maritime Organization Assembly [PHOTOS]

13 December 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The delegation of the State Agency of Marine Transport and Ports represented Azerbaijan at the 33rd session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) held in London, Great Britain, Azernews reports.

Plenary sessions were organized within the framework of the international event.

The issues of establishing new committees, holding elections to the CIS Council, hearing the Council's report on the organization's activities and appointment of an external auditor, the International Convention on the Prevention of Marine Pollution by Dumping of Wastes and Other Substances adopted in 1972 and 1996, issues related to the Protocol adopted in 1972 and 1996, the organization's strategy for 2024-2029 and the appointment of a new secretary general were also discussed.

Within the framework of the meeting, the delegation participated in bilateral meetings and exchanged views on further cooperation in the field of maritime transport.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz