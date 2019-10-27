By Trend

Bolivia believes that many issues will be resolved during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary Rodriguez said at a press conference held as part of the 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM in Baku on Oct. 26, Trend reports.

Diego Pary Rodriguez noted that Bolivia supports Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Movement, and will actively participate in all the events held by Azerbaijan.

The Bolivian foreign minister added that the summit is of historic significance.

“One of the main topics of the sessions is to further strengthen ties,” Diego Pary Rodriguez said. “The Bandung principles play a major role in preserving the sovereignty of countries, so strengthening these principles is very important.”

The Bolivian foreign minister also spoke about the presidential election held in his country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz