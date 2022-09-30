Azerbaijan confirms 129 more COVID-19 cases, 213 recoveries

30 September 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 129 new COVID-19 cases, 213 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,440 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,587 of them have recovered, and 9,917 people have died. Currently, 936 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,400 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,249,967 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 847 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 30.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 364 citizens, the second dose - 130 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 319 citizens. As many as 61 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,890,389 vaccine doses were administered, 5,381,939 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,516 people – the second dose, 3,379,197 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,737 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

