Kazakhstan aims to boost trade with Azerbaijan to $1 billion

11 March 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan is actively working to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan to $1 billion and is ready to expand its exports, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu stated, Azernews reports. He also emphasized the role of businesses in strengthening economic ties between the two countries, noting that 1,518 Azerbaijani business representatives are currently operating in Kazakhstan.

