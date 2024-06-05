COP29 Presidency engages in talks with UN's Food, Agriculture Organization

5 June 2024 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

The COP29 Presidency has engaged in negotiations with the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Azernews reports citing the official COP29 social media page on X.

"The COP29 Presidency and the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, held a joint session at the Bonn Climate Conference on how farmers, villages, and rural communities can collaborate on climate action ahead of COP29 in Baku," says the post.

