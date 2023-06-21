Delusion of separatists: irrational offer from Kahnkendi to Baku

21 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

A group of separatist 'officials' who made themselves deaf and blind are making a cabinet for themselves in the heart of Karabakh, and talk nonsense. A separatist named Gurgen Narsisyan, who is trying to promote himself as the minister of the so-called state in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, has been motivated and has come out with the offer of negotiating with the heads of state at the table. After all, I mentioned a while ago - such people who are addicted to high position have also hearing and vision problems. Just as the anarchist forces supporting them from Yerevan and from different parts of the world can be both deaf when it is for their own favor.

As for Narsisyan's desire for a kind of minister position, there is a solution for this, but this is not related to Karabakh. Because both he and his surrounding who encouraged him in this work, should know that the book on the fate of Karabakh has been concluded for a long time. Now is the time for the separatist forces, whose only hope lies in the Russian peacekeepers, to think more deeply and choose the right direction. Yes, it is important for the Armenian minority living in Karabakh to hold talks with Azerbaijan. The head of state has repeatedly proposed this, but each time it has been rejected by the separatists and the Armenian authorities, who try to slow down the processes of peaceful negotiations. The reason is very clear: first of all, the agreement on the citizenship of the Armenians in Karabakh and, most importantly, the return of the Western Azerbaijanis who were deported at the end of the 1980s. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, was approached about this - but why did the people's appeal remain unanswered. It means that the leadership of Armenia also has a problem of hearing. In addition, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has a special statement regarding the issuance of Azerbaijani passports to Armenian minorities living in Karabakh. Moreover, the state of Azerbaijan assumes all responsibility for those people to live in peace and tranquility in Karabakh, which is developing within the framework of equal rights. What more..?

A group of minorities of Armenian origin living in Karabakh already know that such so-called ministers and leaders, who are trying to harm their destiny, will eventually leave them halfway. Why not... For example, from the Second Karabakh war until today, how many people in Karabakh declared themselves as separatist leaders, gathered the people on the streets with empty promises and told fairy tales. What results have been achieved in the last two and a half years?

Of course, there is a clear answer to this question - Armenia only intensified environmental and mine terrorism in Karabakh, as well as provocation by firing at our soldiers from different directions. As a result, a border control checkpoint was placed on Lachin road. Perhaps that is the reason whichmade Narsisyan to propose this unreasonable meeting. After all, how much will they have to walk under the piles of smelly Russian peacekeepers pants...?

The best option for Narsisyan would be to leave Karabakh unilaterally and not to mention the word "artsakh" in his language. Maybe Azerbaijan has enough time to wait if he and his surrounding still have confidence in someone. Because working on giant projects, Azerbaijan never gives any significance to thinking of separatists with their brains like sparrows'. Azerbaijan knows that time is against them and that sooner or later they will be exhausted and finally the black cloud over the heads of the poor Armenian minority will disappear in an instant. That day is not far away.

Like the saying goes in politics: 'Like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children.'

Be it Narsisyan, Vardanyan, or Harutunyan, their end is either prison or a one-way direction from which no return is possible. First of all, they should answer for their crimes, recognize the laws of Azerbaijan and stop their dirty deeds before the time comes for them. One day, when their hope is cut off everywhere, they will eat each other's flesh and shamelessly accuse each other like the one in the Armenian parliament. There have been many such incidents in political history. Deep discussions in the Yerevan parliament are deafening today. The Prime Minister of Armenia blames the opposition and the separatists among them for the failure in the Second Karabakh War. For two and a half years, Armenia has experienced such a blow that the numb they suffered is now opening, and the authorities are pointing those harmful elements among them with finger. Yes, today, in one of the fiery speeches of the speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, there were exactly these statements: "Some are waiting for unexpected and interesting details. As I understand it, the prime minister will present everything in detail," he said.

Pashinyan's sensational detailed statement will not only be the most interesting event in the short history of Armenia, but will also be a clear acknowledgment that elements in Karabakh have become insignificant.

