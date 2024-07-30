Azerbaijani rower advances to semi-finals of Summer Olympics [PHOTOS]

30 July 2024 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani rower Diana Dymchenko has reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Azernews reports.

She finished fourth in the Group Stage of the individual rowing competition over 2000 meters with a time of 7 minutes and 53.76 seconds.

This achievement has secured her a spot in the C/D semi-finals, where she will compete for 6th and 12th place.

The A/D semi-finals are scheduled for August 1st, while C/D semi-finals will take place on July 31.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

