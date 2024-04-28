Nikita Simonov claims silver medal at 2024 Men’s Artistic Europeans

28 April 2024 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has claimed a silver medal at 2024 European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Simonov secured the medal in the rings event, Azernews reports.

The 36th European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Italy serves as Olympic qualification for one individual berth. The championship brought together 316 gymnasts from 38 countries.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

