Azerbaijan advocates global collaboration in combatting climate change at COP29

13 May 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan hopes for international cooperation to define solutions in combating climate change within COP29, COP29's lead negotiator, Yalchin Rafiyev, said during a workshop on capacity-building in the preparation of biennial transparency documents, Azernews reports.

"We recognise the interconnected nature of climate issues and believe that by fostering cooperation and dialogue on a global scale, we can increase our international resources," he said.

Rafiyev highlighted the pivotal role COP29 will play in facilitating dialogue and leveraging strategic positioning to ensure that negotiations encompass diverse global perspectives, ultimately leading to a more comprehensive and inclusive outcome.

It should be noted that in November of this year, Azerbaijan will host the largest international event - the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 can be considered as the most important event of 2024 and a logical continuation of the country's strategy of transitioning to a green economy.

COP29 is a crucial global gathering where countries come together to discuss and negotiate actions to combat climate change. With the goal of advancing commitments made under the Paris Agreement and addressing pressing environmental challenges, COP29 is expected to draw significant attention and participation from governments, NGOs, and stakeholders worldwide.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz