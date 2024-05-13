101st birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev celebrated in London [PHOTOS]

13 May 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, events were organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Azernews reports.

The counsellor of the embassy, Rashad Vahabzadeh, gave extensive information about Heydar Aliyev's life and activities and spoke about his greatness as a historical figure and his services to Azerbaijan. He said that Heydar Aliyev gave Azerbaijan a very worthy successor:

"We were able to free our lands from occupation as a continuation of Heydar Aliyev's successful political course. We should be proud that there was such a personality in our history, and he has such a worthy follower. The national leader, Heydar Aliyev, always lives in our hearts."

Colonel Azer Heybatli, the military attaché of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Great Britain, noted that after the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, national leader Heydar Aliyev started reconstruction works with reforms in the army, creating both a material and technical basis for the development of the army, as well as enthusiasm:

"This successful path is continued by our victorious Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev. Thanks to the professionalism of our army, we were able to regain our land. Currently, the Azerbaijani army is one of the most powerful and advanced armies in the world," he said.

The counsellor of the embassy, Gunel Salimova, said that Heydar Aliyev's heart always beat together with the motherland.

"It is a matter of pride for us that the national leader is always recognised by the international community as a wise political figure."

Members of the Azerbaijani community who participated in the event also shared their fond memories of the national leader.

At the event, the Azerbaijani student of the Royal College of Music, pianist Vusala Babayeva, performed "Ballad of Lachin".

---

