7th Kharibulbul Int'l Music Festival in Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts remarkable musical duets [PHOTOS]

A performance of remarkable musical duets has been held in Azerbaijan's Shusha during the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture from 11 to 13 May, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Clarinetists Husnu Shenlendirici (Türkiye) and Huseyn Mehemmedoglu (Azerbaijan), Serkan Cagri (Türkiye) and Orkhan Musayev (Azerbaijan), vocalists Sanam Abdolazimzadeh (Iran) and Rashad Ilyasov (Azerbaijan) performed ethno-folklore concert programs.

“This marks my debut at the International Kharibulbul Festival, and it fills me with immense joy. My heart swells with pride! These are truly glorious times, gifted to us by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and our heroic army, the brave defenders of our homeland. Let us honor the memory of the martyrs. Azerbaijan stands as a beacon of strength and prosperity, and events like these festivals serve to enrich our musical heritage and proudly showcase our ancient land and culture to the global stage once more,” Honored Artist, singer and qanun musical instrument performer Rashad Ilyasov said.

Guests of the festival shared their impressions with Trend.

“Stepping foot in Azerbaijan for the first time, I am truly struck by the hospitality of its people and the breathtaking beauty of Shusha city—words fail to capture its magnificence. The majestic mountains here are unlike anything we've ever seen before! This international festival has provided us with the opportunity to immerse ourselves in the rich cultures and traditions of various nations. Additionally, we've had the pleasure of learning the Azerbaijani 'Yalli' dance. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share a deep bond as brotherly nations, and we stand united, committed to the success and prosperity of our countries,” soloist of the Uzbeki Navbahor song and dance ensemble Kendzhaber Sherzodaliyevich said.

“Visiting Azerbaijan for the first time has been a delightful experience, especially due to the captivating program of the festival. We were thoroughly entertained by the Azerbaijani compositions and were deeply fascinated by the enchanting nature of Shusha. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the invitation and sincerely hope to revisit your beautiful country again in the future,” the soloist of the Indonesian Sendja Community ethno-group Faris Bindaryani commented.

“Organizing the international Kharibulbul festival in liberated Shusha holds significant importance in promoting our national culture and showcasing the beauty and grandeur of Karabakh, as well as highlighting the high moral values of the Azerbaijani people to the world. With numerous foreign guests participating in the festival, the intercultural dialogue for progress sets a shining example for nations and peoples, uniting them in the pursuit of humanism and the highest human ideals,” Hamida Omarova, People's Artist, member of the Board of the Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakers said.

“The Great Leader Heydar Aliyev once said: 'Shusha is the eyes of the Azerbaijani people. We will reclaim Shusha. The time will come when Azerbaijan will ascend like a sun over the world.' This prophecy has come true. Shusha holds our soul and heart, while Karabakh stands as the cradle of our national music and poetry. I recall forty years ago, my initial visit to Shusha was adorned with vibrant national celebrations, echoing with songs, dances, and folklore that depicted our rich ancient culture. Over the decades, Shusha endured occupation, its essence marred, yet today, painstaking efforts are underway to rebuild what was lost. Karabakh is once again blossoming into a land of prosperity, ushering happiness back into homes, rekindling the fire in our hearts,” said People's Artist, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Theater Workers Haji Ismayilov.

“Recently, we had the privilege of attending a grand evening at the Heydar Aliyev Center, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The event was held with remarkable precision and grandeur. Now, we find ourselves immersed in a splendid music festival within the ancient land of Karabakh, liberated Shusha, where a beautiful exchange of cultures is unfolding. Witnessing the monumental transformations here is awe-inspiring. Under the leadership of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is diligently restoring our architectural marvels and mosques ravaged during the occupation. Numerous significant events across various domains are a testament to this vibrant revival. This collective creative endeavor, dedicated to our people and future generations, under the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev, aspires towards a robust and sovereign Azerbaijan, evoking profound admiration,” People's Artist, singer Natavan Sheikhova said.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the festival, spanning three days in Shusha and Lachin. Notably, Shusha has been declared as the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World" for 2024, as decreed by President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan last November. The Kharibulbul International Music Festival boasts the participation of esteemed masters of arts, alongside emerging talents, encompassing musicians, vocalists, mugham performers, as well as representatives from classical and folk music and choreographic groups. The festival's lineup features performers and creative ensembles from member countries of ICESCO, including Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Guinea, Morocco, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Since 1989, the Kharibulbul International Music Festival, named after the flower symbolizing Shusha city, has been a cherished tradition. Its inception in May of that year, at Abdal Gulabli village in the Aghdam district, commemorated the 100th anniversary of the renowned khananda, teacher, and People's Artist Seyid Shushinsky. The festival commenced in Shusha and culminated with a concert in Aghdam. By 1990, the Kharibulbul festival had attained international acclaim. Throughout the Karabakh conflict, primary concerts were hosted in Aghdam, with additional performances in Barda and Aghjabadi. Following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories during the Second Karabakh War, culminating in the nation's historic victory, the festival returned to Shusha. This year, the festival expands its reach to include Lachin city as well.

