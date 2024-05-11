Nicosia to host joint meeting of working groups on Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Northern Cyprus interparliamentary relations

11 May 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani delegation will embark on a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on May 12-16, to attend the joint meeting of working groups for Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus interparliamentary relations, scheduled to be held in the city of Nicosia, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

The delegation includes Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis, Fazil Mustafa, the Chairman of the Culture Committee, as well as MPs Javanshir Feyziyev, Kamila Aliyeva, Aghalar Valiyev and Vugar Iskandarov.

As part of the trip, Azerbaijani MPs will participate in a joint meeting of working groups on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan-Türkiye, Azerbaijan-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Türkiye-Northern Turkish Republic of Cyprus.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz