Trabzon Theatre evokes deep interest among theater goers [PHOTOS]

13 May 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Trabzon Theatre has successfully staged the play "Tarafsız bölge" (Neutral Zone) based on the work of the Azerbaijani writer, playwright, Honoured Artist Firuz Mustafa, Azernews reports.

The play was presented as part of the project "Qonaq teatr" (Guest Theatre), implemented by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Theatre Workers' Union.

The performance of the Turkish theatre team aroused great interest among the Baku audience.

The public followed with interest the development of the plot, where the main character is in a neutral zone, has lost his passport, and cannot cross the state border. At this time, at the border, his wives are waiting for him on both sides...

After the performance, the Azerbaijan Theatre Workers' Union awarded the actors of the Trabzon Theatre as well as the author of the play with certificates of honour.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz