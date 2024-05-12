State Examination Centre: 70 people to continue career in civil service

12 May 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Today, the State Examination Center (SEC) held an examination for the continuation of activity in the civil service for positions corresponding to AB, AC, and administrative executive positions, BA, BB.

Azernews reports, citing the State Examination Centre that the exam for AB, AC, and BA job groups was held in Baku and Nakhchivan in electronic form, and 88 candidates participated in this exam.

According to the exam results, there are 1 for the AB1 subgroup, 3 for the AB4 subgroup, 1 for the AC2 subgroup, 6 for the AC3 subgroup, 4 for the AC4 subgroup, 4 for the BA1 subgroup, 13 for the BA2 subgroup, 24 for the BA3 subgroup, 14 for the BA4 subgroup. Besides, a total of 70 candidates succeeded by fulfilling the required conditions.

