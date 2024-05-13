National musicians captivate audience with classical music [PHOTOS]

13 May 2024 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

A classical music evening has been organised at the International Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

The program of the musical evening featured the concertmaster of the Symphony Orchestra of the Izmir Opera and Ballet Theatre, violinist Rovshan Muzaffarov, and the senior teacher of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, pianist Arzu Safarova.

The musicians captivated the audience with their performances of works by famous Azerbaijani composers.

The International Mugham Centre is an iconic institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

Since 2008, the centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

