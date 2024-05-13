Azerbaijan develops proposals to raise minimum wage

13 May 2024 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Proposals on raising the minimum wage are being prepared in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was reflected in the "2024 Action Plan of the Labor Market" working group of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings.

In the document, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population is instructed to prepare and submit the proposals for increasing the minimum wage by November 1 of this year.

Note that the minimum wage in Azerbaijan previous year was 345 manat ($202.9).

In addition, the average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reached 930 manat ($547.1) in 2023.

