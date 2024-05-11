101st birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev celebrated in Romania [PHOTOS]

11 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, events were organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania and the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in Romania, the bust of the great leader located in the "Tey" park in Bucharest was visited, wreaths and flowers were placed in front of the monument.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that later the event was continued at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania. First, the participants of the event got acquainted with a rich photo exhibition organized in the lobby of the embassy, ​​which includes various stages of the life of a genius.

Speaking at the conference held at the embassy, ​​Azerbaijan's ambassador to Romania, Qudsi Osmanov, spoke about the life and activities of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and spoke about the results of his courageous policy with his wisdom and statesmanship experience. Noting the exceptional services of Heydar Aliyev in the history of the Azerbaijani people and solving the fateful issues, the ambassador emphasized that his political line was successfully continued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in foreign policy as well as in all fields.

Later, the chairman of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in Romania, Vagif Hasanov, spoke about the role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in establishing friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania, and quoted the opinions expressed by the heads of state of Romania about the glorious son of the Azerbaijani people.

The moderator of the conference, PhD student of Bucharest University, Salatyn Shamilova, mentioned the legacy of Heydar Aliyev and its influence on the education of the young generation, and in this context, the citizens of independent Azerbaijan, who opened their eyes to the world in the 90s of the last century, under the leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, won the victory of our state in the 44-day Patriotic War. and touched on ensuring the territorial integrity of our country.

At the end of the event, a film dedicated to the life and activities of the world-famous political figure Heydar Aliyev, who dedicated his meaningful life to his people, the strengthening and development of Azerbaijan, was shown, and an outdoor tea party was organized.

Employees of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Romania, SOCAR Petroleum SA, Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in Romania, and Azerbaijanis living and studying in Romania took part in the ceremony.

