Kharibulbul International Music Festival starts today in Shusha [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

11 May 2024 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Kharibulbul International Music Festival will be opened today, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, the festival, which will last until May 13, is being held this year in Lachin, along with Shusha.

The festival is distinguished both by performers and a different repertoire.

On this eve, the last preparations of the festival took place on the Cidir Plain in Shusha.

