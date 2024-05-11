Azerbaijan Unlocking Green Energy Potential of Garabagh

11 May 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In a significant move towards environmental stewardship, Azerbaijan has designated 2024 as the 'Year of Solidarity for the Green World,' aligning with its strategic vision for sustainable socio-economic development until 2030. One of the nation's five core priorities is now focused on becoming a 'Country of clean environment and green growth,' emphasizing initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental quality, bolstering greenery, and ensuring the responsible management of water resources and sustainable energy.

Under this ambitious agenda, regions including liberated Garabagh, Eastern Zangazur, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been designated as green energy zones. Amidst the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in these areas, safeguarding the environment remains paramount, particularly in restoring forests ravaged by decades of enemy vandalism and destruction.

Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental conservation extends to combating the rampant vandalism that has plagued its lands for three decades. From forests to national parks and nature reserves, valuable ecosystems have been ravaged, necessitating urgent action to preserve biodiversity and restore ecological balance.

Embracing innovative solutions, Azerbaijan is pioneering projects like 'Smart Village' and 'Smart City' to address contemporary ecological challenges. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, these initiatives aim to optimize energy distribution, streamline waste management, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance air quality, particularly in the Karabakh region.

Taking a crucial step towards green energy transition, Azerbaijan has enlisted the expertise of international consulting firms and companies like TEPSCO from Japan. Collaboratively, they've devised a comprehensive Concept document outlining strategies to harness the abundant renewable energy potential in liberated territories, promoting eco-friendly practices and energy-efficient technologies.

Central to this vision is the establishment of Green Energy Zones, where renewable energy production, energy efficiency measures, and adoption of electric vehicles are prioritized. From solar panels adorning rooftops to solar-powered LED streetlights, Azerbaijan is poised to revolutionize energy consumption and waste management, paving the way for a sustainable future.

Positioning itself at the forefront of climate action, Azerbaijan champions a circular economy model to maximize resource efficiency and minimize environmental impact. By promoting sustainable production and consumption patterns, the nation aims to meet UN's sustainable development goals while combating climate change and fostering innovation.

The successful implementation of Azerbaijan's green initiatives in formerly occupied territories serves as a testament to its commitment to environmental resilience. As Azerbaijan strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and 40% by 2050 compared to 1990 levels, it underscores its role as a trailblazer in the green energy economy.

Beyond symbolic gestures, Azerbaijan's environmental endeavors reflect its unwavering dedication to fostering a greener, healthier future for generations to come. By translating strategic environmental decisions into tangible outcomes, Azerbaijan emerges as a beacon of sustainability, offering a blueprint for global environmental stewardship.

Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur stand as veritable powerhouses of renewable energy, boasting a solar energy potential of 7200 megawatts and 2000 megawatts of wind energy. These regions are not only rich in renewable resources but also crucial for Azerbaijan's water supply, contributing approximately 25% of the country's internal water resources, totaling 2 billion 560 million cubic meters annually. Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli showcase significant solar energy potential, while wind energy thrives in the mountainous terrains of Lachin and Kalbajar, where rivers like Tartarchay, Bazarchay, and Hekarichay hold immense hydropower potential.

President Ilham Aliyev's vision for the entire Karabakh zone to become a 'green energy' hub underscores the strategic importance of harnessing renewable energy sources. Solar and wind energy emerge as central pillars of the 'green energy' concept, leveraging the vast potential of liberated territories to not only meet local energy demands but also facilitate energy transfer to neighboring regions.

With solar radiation levels rivaled only by Nakhchivan MR, districts including Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Fuzuli boast an annual solar radiation of 1600-1700 kilowatt-hours per square meter. This translates to a solar energy potential ranging from 3000 to 4000 megawatts, paving the way for precision assessment through the deployment of measuring observation stations.

Aghdam, renowned for its abundant sunshine, emerges as a focal point for solar energy utilization, with plans underway for extensive adoption of solar and other renewable energy sources. Meanwhile, the mountainous terrain of Karabakh presents favorable conditions for wind energy, with average annual wind speeds of 7-8 meters per second, reaching up to 10 meters per second in border areas like Kalbajar and Lachin. Preliminary estimates suggest a wind energy potential of up to 500 megawatts, capable of powering over 100,000 households.

Collaboration with foreign entities in liberated territories holds strategic significance, fostering economic ties while expediting the comprehensive restoration of regions devastated by Armenian occupation. Furthermore, the presence of thermal water resources in Kalbajar and Shusha opens avenues for exploring their potential for energy generation.

These abundant resources pave the way for transformative energy projects in formerly occupied regions, driving forward Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable development. With meticulous planning and sequential implementation, Azerbaijan is poised to usher in a new era of energy independence and environmental resilience in its liberated territories.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz