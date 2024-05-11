Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia hold peace talks in Almaty [PHOTOS]

11 May 2024 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

On May 10-11, talks were held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The ministers welcomed the progress on delimitation and the agreements reached in this regard. The ministers and their delegations continued the discussion of the provisions of the draft "Bilateral Agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia". The parties agreed to continue negotiations on the outstanding issues on which there are still differences of opinion.

Within the framework of the visit, the ministers met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu separately in a bilateral, including a tripartite format.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan for hosting the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

