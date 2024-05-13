"Kharibulbul" music festival in Shusha turns second day [VIDEO]

13 May 2024 00:43 (UTC+04:00)

The VII International Music Festival "Kharibulbul" organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture continued on May 12 in Shusha.

Azernews reports that today began with a concert by "Almazyood" from the United Arab Emirates and "Tizwit" from Morocco in front of Khan's daughter Natavan's Palace.

It should be noted that the countries represented by the cultural and artistic figures performing at this year's festival were not chosen randomly. Performers and creative collectives are representatives of ICESCO member countries. Thus, the city of Shusha has been declared the "cultural capital of the Islamic world" for 2024.

On May 12, an exhibition called "Garabagname" was opened as part of the VII International Music Festival "Kharibulbul". The works of 23 artists reflecting the history, rich culture, and everyday life of Karabakh, especially the history and architecture of Shusha, were displayed at the exhibition at the Creative Center.

The program in Shusha ended with a musical celebration in the Cdir plain - concerts by Aboubakar Silla (Guinea), Abbas Kosimov (Uzbekistan), and the "Natig" rhythm group (Azerbaijan).

The festival will end tomorrow with concert programs in Lachin.

---

