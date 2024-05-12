Khazri head coach hopes club to play well in final

12 May 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

I hope we will play good basketball in the final matches against Sabah. Then we will reach our goal with the desired series, Azernews reports.

The head coach of Khazri Murat Dikmen said this in a statement to the press service of the club after the second game of the semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, where they won against NTD-Indigo with a score of 86:81.

The expert shared his thoughts about yesterday's match: "In both halves, different scenarios happened. During the big break, I reminded my team once again how important defense is in the playoffs. We responded with our defense against special attacks prepared by the opponent and managed to balance the game in the third period. Our 18-5 series shows this. We took the initiative in the last period as well, using our experience in the playoffs."

The Turkish head coach emphasized that he participated in such matches in his country a lot before: "That's why I was comfortable because I know how to prepare, fight and maintain consistency in such series. Even when my team fell behind by 18 points, I was comfortable. That's why my players I congratulate them. It was really difficult for us to compete in two finals. I wish success to all the players who will play in the playoffs."

