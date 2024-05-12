Georgian President calls on opposition to be extremely careful

12 May 2024 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the country's opposition. She called on the opponents of the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" bill, that is, the opposition, to be "extremely careful".

The President made a statement about this at a briefing held on May 12.

She urged the protestors to be extremely careful.

"I want to appeal to the participants of the rally to be careful. Some of them have plans to provoke you - the opposition. That's why I want you to be very careful. This is not fear, but caution."

---

