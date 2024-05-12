Russian border guards close checkpoints in Zangazur

12 May 2024 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russian border guards have started to close the posts in the Zangazur district of Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

It is noted that they settled in this area in December 2020 after the 44-day war.

Earlier, the head of the ruling faction of the Armenian parliament Hayk Konjorian announced that the Russian border guards had been removed from the regions of Gegharkunik, Syunik, Tavush, Ararat, and Vayots Dzor.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, said that the withdrawal of Russian border guards from several regions of Armenia was agreed upon at the meeting of the leaders of the two countries in Moscow.

---

