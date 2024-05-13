Summit of Supply Chain Leaders held for first time in Azerbaijan

13 May 2024 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Summit of Supply Chain Leaders is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the event organised in Baku is to share knowledge and experiences in the direction of supply chain development and management, to find cost-effective solutions for supply chain processes, and to offer digital tools to simplify procurement processes and increase efficiency.

Up to 600 professionals, including supply managers, purchasing managers, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers from the public and private sectors, participated in the event.

The event aims to support the development of the procurement and supply sectors in our country and the further improvement of local personnel in the field.

At the summit, the panels "Government Procurement: Transparency in Competition," "Strategic Supply Chain Management," and "Supply Chain: Designing the Future" will discuss supply chain risk management, supply chain strategic pillars, logistics, digital transformation and application of artificial intelligence, and other topics related to the field. discussions will be held.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz