Armenians take to Yerevan streets for another protest led by Archbishop

Anti-government protests under the leadership of religious leaders continue in Armenia. Actions prepared in the background with the support of opposition supporters and clan members are organized under the special leadership of clerics who have more influence among the people in Armenian society.

Thus, another protest against the government will be held today in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the "Tavush for the Motherland" opposition movement, said at 18:30 that "a very important rally will be held and there will be many important messages during the action." He invited all Armenians to the action.

It should be noted that the protesters are against the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also held an action on May 12. Besides, 12 people were detained during the action.

It should be recalled that on April 19, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and border security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. During the meeting, an agreement was reached on the return of 4 villages of Gazakh occupied by Armenia (Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili villages) to Azerbaijan.

