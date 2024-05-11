Death toll from flooding in Kenya rises to 267

11 May 2024 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

At least 267 people have been killed by flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains in Kenya since mid-March, Xinhua reported citing the government said on Friday, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, 188 people have been injured and 75 are missing. In addition, 281,835 people have been displaced, and 380,573 have been affected by persistent heavy rains and flooding.

Hefty rains have been pounding several parts of the country, exacerbated by the 2023-24 El Nino climate phenomenon, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian assistance.

Nearly 10,000 livestock have been lost. Over 41,000 acres of cropland and dozens of roads have been damaged. Nearly 900 businesses and 2,000 schools along with water sources and health facilities have been damaged in 11 out of 42 counties affected by the floods, according to authorities and the Kenya Red Cross Society.

According to the ministry, 30 public health officials have been deployed to assess the risk in all 167 internally displaced camps and evaluate nutrition, safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene points.

The government has announced a package worth 7.5 million U.S. dollars to rehabilitate schools affected by the floods before they reopen on May 13.

Heavy rainfall is forecasted to persist, possibly with decreased intensities, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Kenyan officials and humanitarian agencies have called on the population to avoid flooded areas, move to higher ground and avoid driving during heavy rain.

---

